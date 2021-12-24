Alfa Romeo Boss Teases Electrifying SUV on Twitter: Is It the Tonale?

In its Happy Holidays video message, Alfa Romeo paid tribute to its past and made bold promises for its future. The brand’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, shared the video on Twitter and said that “very exciting things” are coming in 2022 for the brand. At least one of them is teased at the end of the footage: an “electrifying” new SUV.
Many people are betting it is the Tonale, Alfa Romeo’s smaller brother to the Stelvio. Imparato would have prevented its presentation while it was not a faithful Alfa Romeo, with the performance and dynamic behavior you would expect from one. The compact SUV will also have a PHEV version, which matches what Alfa Romeo implies in the video: that the new vehicle will be electrified.
The “biscione” (the snake) from Alfa’s logo appears alone in the video to cover the SUV. The Alfa’s logo suddenly turns into a power cord when the SUV passes. Instead of eating a boy, it seeks electricity.
The Tonale would be the obvious choice if Alfa Romeo were not also planning to present an electric-only B-segment crossover called Brennero. Thanks to the rendering artist Theottle, we have already shown you what it may look like. The new electric crossover will be made in Tychy with eCMP underpinnings by the middle of 2022.
The vehicle teased by the video looks a lot like the Tonale concept we have seen at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. However, it is possible that the Brennero was conceived as a smaller Tonale, with very similar lines. We’ll only be sure when Imparato reveals the “very exciting things” he has promised in his tweet below. Hopefully for the brand, it will help create new alfisti worldwide.
It’s been a whirlwind 11 months since I joined the @Alfa_Romeo tribe, this amazing brand that inspires people around the world.— Jean-Philippe Imparato (@JPImparato) December 23, 2021
Thank you, for their incredible passion, to our alfisti: our teams and customers and our fans around the world. Very exciting things to come in 2022! pic.twitter.com/4EHn0g8ZfX