Alfa Romeo Tonale Could Offer Up to 240 Horsepower and Have All-Wheel Drive

Alfa Romeo's upcoming Tonale will reportedly have mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains on top of gasoline units. Moreover, the Stelvio's baby brother will eventually get an EV version.
Tonale is named after another famous mountain in Italy, and it will be the first Alfa Romeo that will come with a plug. It is expected to be offered in both PHEV and full-electric form, and the latter might come with hardware from Alfa Romeo's owners over at Stellantis, as will the PHEV technology.
In other words, the Tonale is set to receive the plug-in hybrid drivetrain known as 4xe in the Jeep range. Both the Renegade and the Compass feature the transverse-mounted engine version of the setup, which is set to reach the Tonale's production version.
Alfa Romeo has delayed the Tonale several times now, but 2022 should be its launch year, and the same could happen with the Brennero. The latter is set to be manufactured in Tychy, Poland, and would come with underpinnings from the French side of Stellantis.
An electric version is also set to happen, and the eCMP platform is said to be used, which means that the Italians will only have 136 horsepower on tap for the Brennero.
According to reports in Polish media, Alfa Romeo's Tonale will be 4,528 mm (178 inch) long, which is more than the current Jeep Compass, and its width is on par with Mercedes-Benz's GLA. The entry-level model will come with a 1.3-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, available with a dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard.
Alfa Romeo is expected to use the same transmission for the mild-hybrid model, which is reported to have a new 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline unit and a 48-Volt hybrid system, which could bring around 200 horsepower to the table. The plug-in hybrid model might offer even more, as rumors announced something around 240 horsepower.
While diesels are not as popular as they once were in Europe, there is a chance that the Tonale might get one anyway, and there is a 160-horsepower unit referenced in the leaked information obtained by the Poles at Spider's Web.
The Tonale is set to be slotted below the Stelvio, while the Brennero will be even smaller. The latter is in the B-segment, while the Tonale is a C-segment vehicle. The difference is comparable to the one between the Renegade and the Compass, to keep the comparison within the models in the Stellantis group.
With the Tonale and the Brennero, Alfa Romeo will have finally offered replacements for its Giulietta and MiTo models, which were phased out and left without any direct successors.
Since three-door hatchbacks have not been that popular in Europe in past years, it is understandable why Alfa Romeo did not rush to replace the MiTo. The Giulietta was though a five-door hatchback, which was competing in a popular segment, but lagged behind its rivals when sales are concerned.
As a reference, Alfa Romeo produced almost 294,000 units of the MiTo, while the Giulietta was built in 469,067 examples. Both models had a ten-year production life, which is long in the automotive industry, but if you add their production figures, they barely surpass the 147, which was the predecessor of the Giulietta.
Due to the elimination of the Giulietta, Alfa Romeo's entry-level model is the Giulia, which means that getting an Alfa in 2020 and 2021 meant paying a hefty price.
