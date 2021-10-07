5 New Alfa Romeo CEO Isn’t Thrilled With the Tonale, Delays SUV Until 2022

1 Alfa Romeo CEO Says He Doesn’t Sell an iPad With a Car Around it

Alfa Romeo Wants to Launch a New Model Every Year Until 2026 Before Going Full Electric

According to Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato, his company will launch a brand-new model every year until 2026, beginning with the Tonale crossover in 2022. Afterwards, the Italian carmaker will focus its efforts exclusively on battery electric vehicles. 6 photos



“Alfa Romeo will launch a new model every year until 2026,” said



During that same event, Lancia chief exec Luca Napolitano stated that he had already presented Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares with a 10-year plan for the brand, which is currently only selling one model (the Ypsilon supermini), exclusive to Italy. That plan sees Lancia expand its horizons to other major EU markets such as France, Germany and the Nordic countries, with a focus on large cities.



“Our target is to bring Lancia […] to those markets where electric cars are sold, as we’ll produce electric cars only from 2026,” explained Napolitano, before adding: “I want to be in the high end of the market, not abandoning Ypsilon, but pushing Lancia beyond it.” He also said that his company will launch three new models by 2028 – we assume either fully electric or electrified in some way.



Back to the Alfa Romeo Tonale, it was initially supposed to enter production by the end of this year, however, its debut had to be delayed and is now scheduled for March of 2022, with sales in Italy set to begin in June of that same year, said Imparato. It was his decision to push back the unveiling of the Tonale after he became disappointed with the performance of the SUV's PHEV drivetrain.