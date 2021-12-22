The New Alfa Romeo Brennero, Tonale's Small Brother, Could Look Like This

Being part of Stellantis, Alfa Romeo now has access to all its platforms, such as the eCMP. The electric architecture already underpins the Peugeot e-208, e-2008, Opel Corsa-e, Mokka-e, DS3 Crossback E-Tense, and Citroën ë-C4. The Alfa Romeo Brennero will be the next one to use it, and the rendering artist Theottle helped us imagine its looks.
The new electric-only B-segment crossover will be produced in Tychy, in Poland, after that factory received an investment of $204 million. According to Automotive News, which also said the possible name would be Brennero, manufacturing will start by mid-2022.
The other products that sit on the eCMP can give us an idea not only about the dimensions of the new electric crossover but also of the battery pack the Brennero should offer. There’s only one option: a 45-kWh unit with a buffer of 5 kWh, which makes it provide a total capacity of 50 kWh. Regarding its size, the largest vehicle with the eCMP is the Citroën ë-C4, with a 2.67-meter (105.1-inch) wheelbase and 4.36 m (171.7 in) in length.
Theottle used base images of the Peugeot 2008 to try to imagine what the Brennero may look like. Curiously, the resulting rendering gives us the idea that it could be even longer than the Tonale, but that’s because the roof is low.
The Tonale concept’s lines were applied and adapted to that base, creating a very desirable new Alfa Romeo. Purists may hate it, but the new electric crossover will help save the iconic Italian brand not only by increasing its sales volumes but also by attracting younger buyers.
If the final design is as attractive or even better than the one Theottle suggested, the Brennero – or whatever Alfa Romeo decides to call it – has excellent chances of selling in high volumes. For the sake of the Cuore Sportivo, let’s hope that’s the case when the new electric crossover is revealed.
