The New Alfa Romeo Brennero, Tonale's Small Brother, Could Look Like This

Being part of Stellantis, Alfa Romeo now has access to all its platforms, such as the eCMP. The electric architecture already underpins the Peugeot e-208, e-2008, Opel Corsa-e, Mokka-e, DS3 Crossback E-Tense, and Citroën ë-C4. The Alfa Romeo Brennero will be the next one to use it, and the rendering artist Theottle helped us imagine its looks.

