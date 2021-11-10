Ford S-Mach Could Offer the World an Electric Mustang Minivan

Despite very positive reviews and happy customers, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is still subject to discussion whether it is a real Mustang or not. While some people are in peace with that, others refute the idea that a Mustang can be an SUV or an electric machine. These guys will get mad when they see what the rendering artist Theottle has conceived: an electric Mustang minivan.
The provocative renderings used Ford S-Max images to create the S-Mach. You may have the impression that Theottle only adapted the front end and rear end of the Mustang Mach-E in the European MPV. However, more attentive readers will realize that the side of the car is also different. The video below shows why: Theottle put the entire Mach-E over the S-Max picture to create the Mustang minivan.
The transformation effort is mesmerizing, especially when you check the result of Theottle’s finished work. Apart from flush door handles when the Mach-E presents only buttons to open the doors, the MPV looks like a slightly modified Mach-E: so similar and so fundamentally different at the same time.
Ford has given up on producing vehicles other than pickup trucks and SUVs for the U.S. market due to these body styles’ falling demand. The Mustang will only survive because it is the best-selling sports car in the world. Otherwise, we would have waved bye-bye to it a while ago already. That said, it would be pretty doubtful to have a minivan based on it or the Mach-E.
Regardless of its feasibility, the S-Mach would be an interesting offering in more forgiving times, when automakers were not fighting to stay alive in an electric transition. That said, it may be the case that we may see something like this in the future – when all car manufacturers have already sorted out their move into a more sustainable business model or gone bust trying. Ford is confident it will make it. Feel free to debate if a hypothetical S-Mach would help in the process or not.
