Ford Mustang Mach-E Sedan Goes Tesla Model S Hunting, But Only in Our Imagination

Raise your hand if the thought of a fully electric four-door sedan with a Ford badge sounds exciting to you. If that actually worked and we could see you, we’d probably count more raised hands than at that final rap battle from the movie 8 Mile.
Why stop there though? Whatever hypothetical vehicle you’re thinking about, it would surely be even better if instead of a Ford badge, it had full Mustang branding, just like the Mach-E crossover. We can’t promise you such a car is in development right now, but you can bet Ford is thinking about it.
It was just last week when a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was spotted at Ford’s Dearborn plant in Michigan, and judging by its yellow sticker, that Dodge probably belonged to Ford. Benchmarking a 700+ horsepower super sedan without thinking about building one of your own makes zero sense, and if you’re going to build such a car sometime in the next few years, would you really opt for a conventional internal combustion engine instead of a fully electric powertrain? I think not.
Besides, Ford would love nothing more than to give Tesla one big headache while also kicking them where it hurts, which is probably why they were testing a high performance sedan rather than a regular one.
So then, how do you imagine a hypothetical Mustang Mach-E sedan might look like? This rendering by Bernhard Reichel, while clearly based on the proportions of a certain VW Group-owned performance EV, is very interesting for several reasons. Mostly, it demonstrates that the so-called “Mach-E styling” clearly works on a sedan, especially if you can build it to rival the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan directly in terms of size/stance and of course, technology.
Could it also work as a Model 3 rival? Maybe, but I don’t really see Ford going after the Model 3 next simply because crossovers are more popular nowadays and they’ve already got that segment covered with the real-life Mach-E. That leaves just the Model S, as the next most plausible 4-door target for the Blue Oval. Maybe they should be benchmarking a Model S Plaid instead of a Charger Hellcat. Actually, if they haven't already, then somebody isn't doing their job.
In any case, here are a few more reasons for why we find this rendering interesting: it's because of details such as the hidden door handles, the more conventional external mirrors (as opposed to say, the e-tron's door-mounted ones), and those really sharp headlights (similar to the real Mach-E's but longer).
Ultimately, once carmakers begin electrifying their entire portfolios, expect to see every single Ford model using battery power, at which point we’ll all be spoiled for choice when it comes to EVs and their body styles.
