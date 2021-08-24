Elon Musk Admits Tesla FSD Beta 9.2 "Not Great," Explains Why

Elon Musk has tweeted his opinion of the Full Self-Driving Beta 9.2 software. He wrote that it was "not great," and the said opinion was posted as a reply to several users on Twitter. Tesla's CEO went on to explain why he thinks that the system is not as great as it could be.
Elon Musk wrote that the company is attempting to have a single stack for highway streets and city streets, but that involves "massive NN retraining." In case you are wondering what he is referring to, it concerns the Neural Network employed by Tesla to make its cars capable of SAE Level 3 autonomy.
Apparently, getting city and highway streets on a single stack of data could solve the issues encountered by the American brand's latest FSD update, but implementing the said single stack is proving difficult. Fortunately, it is not impossible, and that is a sign of change in the future.
The coolest part about the Tweet written by Musk? It was a reply to a post that embedded a part of a video of Sandy Munro's review of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Mr. Munro reviewed the Advanced Driver Assistance System called "BlueCruise," which is made by the Blue Oval.
Other tagged users included Jim Farley, the CEO of Ford Motor Company, Mike Levine, the Ford North American Product Communications Director, and Elon Musk. The said tweet was almost a flame war, if we consider previous statements made by Blue Oval officials.
Naturally, Elon tagged everyone else in his reply and explained his current opinion on Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta in the 9.2 version. Tesla has recently been under scrutiny in the U.S. as two senators asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the American company regarding its marketing claims about the "Auto Pilot" system and its claimed "Full Self-Driving" beta features.
FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo, but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2021
We’re trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN retraining.