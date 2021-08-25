Lucid Will Offer Two Version of the Air Dream Edition: Range or Performance

Lucid was supposed to start delivering its electric sedan, the Air, back in the spring of 2021, but it decided its customers would be willing to wait a bit more for a spotless car. The company now states that deliveries should start “later this year.” Before that, Lucid decided to surprise everyone by announcing that the first limited series of the Air, called Dream Edition, will offer customers two options: range or performance.
The badges of these vehicles will bring that distinction with a small R or P to the right of the Dream Edition inscription. There will be no price difference between the two, which should make the customers’ choice a case study.
According to the company, the Dream Edition Range version will be able to travel more than 500 miles. Lucid and Motor Trend would have put two of them fully charged to travel from Los Angeles to San Francisco at highway speeds and back. Both cars traveled 445 miles and arrived with different ranges left.
The worst one could still run 30 miles. The best one showed 72 miles in its range display, which means it can run between 475 miles and 517 miles. Not by chance, Lucid said the estimated EPA range for the car would be 517 miles. We have no idea if the Motor Trend staff drove both vehicles or if our colleagues just rode shotgun with Lucid’s engineers.
Regarding the Performance version of the Dream Edition, it gets 1,111 hp instead of the “mere” 933 hp of the Range version. That allows the performance to reach 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 2.5 seconds instead of 2.7 s. The top speed is the same for both cars: 168 mph (270 km/h). The system voltage will be 924V, reasonably higher than the 800V with which the Porsche Taycan and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 work.
If we had a pre-order for the Lucid Air Dream Edition, we’d already know which one we would get, but it will be interesting to see which one the reservation holders will prefer. Lucid should disclose that as soon as it starts delivering the new vehicles.
