Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition EPA Ratings Surpass Expectations

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the GT and GT Performance edition variants of the Mustang Mach-E can travel for 270 miles (434 km) and 260 miles (418 km) respectively, on a single charge. However, the actual number will always depend on various factors such as the environment, your driving behavior, age of the battery and so on.
That is actually better than what Ford initially anticipated. The targeted EPA-estimated range for the Mach-E GT was 250 miles (402 km) originally, whereas the GT Performance Edition was thought to cover 235 miles (378 km). The final EPA-estimated numbers show improvements of 20 miles (32 km) for the former and 25 miles (40 km) for the latter.
Not bad for something (GT Performance Edition) that will rocket to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.5 seconds thanks to its impressive 634 lb-ft (860 Nm) of (instant) torque. Keep in mind, that is with a 1-foot rollout, though, which seems to be the industry norm when it comes to battery-electric cars. As for the GT, it has a little less torque at 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) and will need 3.8 seconds to hit 60 mph.
“With Pirelli summer tires and MagneRide damping system, Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition drivers get the performance thrills of 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds while being able to travel further with the final EPA-estimated range of 260 miles. More than half our orders for the Mustang Mach-E GT have been for the Performance Edition and I’m particularly pleased that we have had orders from every state across the U.S.,” said Darren Palmer, global director, battery electric vehicles at Ford.
The Mustang Mach-E GT comes with a starting MSRP of $59,900, while the allegedly more popular Mach-E GT Performance Edition version retails from $64,900, excluding the potential $7,500 federal tax incentive.
Deliveries for both these models are scheduled to begin this fall.
