Mustang Mach-E Coast-To-Coast Trip to Take It Slow, Cover 20 States in 50 Days

Well known for bringing affordable mobility to the masses, the Ford Model T wasn’t without its adventurous endeavors. As such, the Blue Oval recalls one moment that happened more than a century ago, back in 1909. Then, the legendary Henry Ford commissioned a couple of factory Model Ts as company entries in an Ocean-to-Ocean race.
Back then, the two examples were added to the competitor list of the very first U.S.-based transcontinental road race. It kicked off in New York City, and it was created in a bid to demonstrate and test both the endurance and capabilities of a yet-to-be proven technology: the automobile.
The Ford Model T No.2 needed exactly 23 days and 4,106 miles (6,608 km) to prove its worth as it crossed the finish line in Seattle at the World Fair. Recreations of that amazing race have taken place ever since, and records have fallen continuously. Let’s take the highly illegal Cannonball Run, for example, as it serves our purposes in more ways than one.
Earlier this year, a Porsche Taycan 4S traveled from the Red Ball Garage, New York, to the Portofino Hotel in Los Angeles, from coast to coast (on a shorter distance, of “just” 2,800 miles or 4,500 km) in a mere 44 hours and 26 minutes. Remember, it’s an EV, and it needed to be recharged along the way.
As it turns out, the Blue Oval goes the opposite way; instead of endangering the people inside the car and everyone around them for a reckless challenge, it decided to take its sweet time and recreate the winning Model T’s journey in a very relaxed manner. And with the Mustang Mach-E, of course, as the goal is to promote e-mobility.
Basically, the company uses the “Ocean to Ocean Reimagined” as a marketing tool devised to “demonstrate the capability and technology of Ford’s all-electric SUV” as it travels across America. The reimagined journey started on May 17th at the Classic Car Club Manhattan in New York City and won’t be complete until the EV has traveled almost 6,500 miles (10,461 km) in a span of no less than 50 days and across 20 states.
It is a much longer run than its original, but this time around the Ford Mach-E isn’t battling anyone. Instead, it will stop along the way for product endorsements that will demonstrate its qualities in places such as the iconic Amelia Island (Florida), Washington, D.C., Charlotte (North Carolina), Atlanta, and Las Vegas before reaching the final destination in Seattle.
