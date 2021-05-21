Ford Starts Huge Mustang Mach-E Test Drive in Fordwich, Britain's Smallest City

The Blue Oval is currently reaching UK’s dealerships with the new Mustang Mach-E zero-emissions crossover, but the company has discovered it’s doing it under less than auspicious circumstances. That’s because, according to new research, a vast majority of countryside customers aren’t too confident about making an EV their next vehicle of choice.
A study conducted by local marketing research company OnePoll has revealed to the Blue Oval that in the United Kingdom, no less than 82% of countryside residents, 79% of small-town inhabitants, and 76% of village dwellers are not ready for the EV revolution as they “would not feel confident purchasing” a zero-emissions model as their next vehicle.
Interestingly, this result came even as the researchers proposed a hypothetical scenario where the much-debated ban on gasoline and diesel powertrains would come into effect “next week.” That’s a huge image blow for any company looking to sell an EV, and for Ford, it might be even worse as the company just started first deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E in the UK.
The lack of confidence may be triggered by not having enough information on EVs. Only 55% of people living in small towns, villages, and the countryside felt they had all the knowledge needed to make an informed decision on an EV purchase. That compares to 85% in urban areas and bigger towns, according to the Ford Go Electric consumer report.
As such, the U.S. automaker decided to do something about it, and it chose the conveniently named Fordwich, Britain's smallest town, to try and change the perspective. Over the entire weekend (May 21st to May 23rd), all 380 residents have a chance to be among the first to give the Mustang Mach-E a go via the "Fordswitch" event, which is decribed as a “unique three-day mass test drive around the Kent countryside.”
Better yet, the company also joined forces with British Gas to set up a public charging point in the little town (at the local gastropub, naturally) to make sure no one will feel any range anxiety. Meanwhile, the company promises the UK-spec Mustang Mach-E is capable of covering up to 379 miles (610 km) on a single charge, with prices kicking off at £41,330 ($58,638).
