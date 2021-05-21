Detuned Ford Mustang Mach 1 Hits 62 MPH in 4.4s in Europe, Costs a Hefty €60,800

We have known for a while that Ford is bringing the modern Mustang Mach 1 to Europe as a way to make up for the loss of the Bullit and the fact that Shelbys have been officially forbidden fruits in the region. Now the company has announced the start of deliveries on the Old Continent, along with an interesting snippet of information.
European fans have a new reason to buy the Ford Mustang. It's called the Mach 1, and it just arrived at dealerships to deliver a track-focused experience thanks to its enhanced powertrain features and aero modifications. It's no surprise that Ford calls it the “most agile and responsive Mustang driving experience in Europe ever.”
But we should remember that on the Old Continent, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 doesn’t arrive with the full stable of ponies like in North America, as Ford had to dial down the horsepower count from 480 to 454 (460 ps). That’s in addition to a hefty increase in price.
You can have the Mach 1 in the UK for at least £55,185 ($78,214 at the current exchange rate) and in Germany for a slightly lower €60,800 ($74,252) price tag. In comparison, the U.S.-spec version retails for $52,720 before tax ($1,195 destination charge). Well, at least the Blue Oval tries to compensate with a mix of blistering track performance and street drivability, with the little promo video embedded below showcasing the major performance specs.
The best-case scenario will bring a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in exactly 4.4 seconds. There’s a fine print, though. Although we clearly see the Tremec six-speed manual being shifted throughout the footage, that 4.4s value is actually for the ten-speed automatic. With the stick shift, you’d have to contend to a slower 4.8-second estimate. As far as the top speed is concerned, that one stands at 166 mph (267 kph), which isn’t too shabby at all.
