Ford Mustang Mach-E Breaks 3 World Records from John O’Groats to Land’s End

The further you can travel on the island of Great Britain is from John O’Groats to Land’s End. The distance by road is traditionally set at 874 miles, but it seems Ford found a shortcut to make it in a little more than 840 miles. In that distance, Ford managed to establish three world records with the Mustang Mach-E according to Guinness World Records. The electric EV reached the lowest energy consumption, the fastest charging time, and the fewest charging stops in that pathway.

