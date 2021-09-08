Ford Mustang Mach-E Breaks 3 World Records from John O’Groats to Land’s End

The further you can travel on the island of Great Britain is from John O’Groats to Land’s End. The distance by road is traditionally set at 874 miles, but it seems Ford found a shortcut to make it in a little more than 840 miles. In that distance, Ford managed to establish three world records with the Mustang Mach-E according to Guinness World Records. The electric EV reached the lowest energy consumption, the fastest charging time, and the fewest charging stops in that pathway.
Anyone familiar with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Porsche Taycan, and Audi e-tron GT know that they could easily beat some of those records. Their 800V system can cope with higher charging speeds than the 150 kW the Mach-E has taken to charge in 43 minutes and 13 seconds in the only stop the electric crossover did in that route. It was at the MFG’s charging hub in Wigan, in North West England.
The team that achieved that was composed of Paul Clifton, a BBC transport correspondent, and co-drivers Fergal McGrath, Kevin Booker, and Adam Wood. These guys already have some world record with gasoline and diesel vehicles and know a thing or two about hypermiling. Using them, they managed to make the single stop and spend only 6.5 miles/kWh, an extraordinary number.
For you to have an idea of what that represents, Peter Rawlinson said the Lucid Air would get around 4.5 miles/kWh. Considering the estimated EPA range of 517 miles with a 113 kWh battery pack, the exact number would be 4.58 miles/kWh. That would make it the most energy-efficient EV when deliveries start.
Consider the EPA range for the Mach-E RWD Extended Range is 300 miles and that it has a battery pack with 88 kWh of usable capacity. With those parameters, its expected energy efficiency would be 3.4 miles/kWh. That’s 52% of what the team that broke the record managed to get. In the UK, the official range is 379 miles, which would raise that number to 4.3 miles/kWh. Imagine what they could do with a more aerodynamic vehicle such as the Lucid Air…
Of all these world records for EVs, only one cannot be broken anymore. Since the Mach-E made only one charging stop from John O’Groats to Land’s End, there’s no way to beat that unless it was possible to make that trip without stopping. Lucid may want to prove that is possible with its electric sedan.
The team that achieved that was composed of Paul Clifton, a BBC transport correspondent, and co-drivers Fergal McGrath, Kevin Booker, and Adam Wood. These guys already have some world record with gasoline and diesel vehicles and know a thing or two about hypermiling. Using them, they managed to make the single stop and spend only 6.5 miles/kWh, an extraordinary number.
For you to have an idea of what that represents, Peter Rawlinson said the Lucid Air would get around 4.5 miles/kWh. Considering the estimated EPA range of 517 miles with a 113 kWh battery pack, the exact number would be 4.58 miles/kWh. That would make it the most energy-efficient EV when deliveries start.
Consider the EPA range for the Mach-E RWD Extended Range is 300 miles and that it has a battery pack with 88 kWh of usable capacity. With those parameters, its expected energy efficiency would be 3.4 miles/kWh. That’s 52% of what the team that broke the record managed to get. In the UK, the official range is 379 miles, which would raise that number to 4.3 miles/kWh. Imagine what they could do with a more aerodynamic vehicle such as the Lucid Air…
Of all these world records for EVs, only one cannot be broken anymore. Since the Mach-E made only one charging stop from John O’Groats to Land’s End, there’s no way to beat that unless it was possible to make that trip without stopping. Lucid may want to prove that is possible with its electric sedan.