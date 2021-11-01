Could a Dacia Jogger Pickup Truck Give the Ford Maverick a Hard Time?

The Ford Maverick generated plenty of headlines and reservations in the U.S. for being practical, affordable, and having steelies. It seemed to prove American customers were eager to buy a straight-to-the-point vehicle that they could also use to work. When the rendering artist Theottle saw the new Dacia Jogger, he thought it could help create a competitor to the Maverick.
Theottle’s creation video is entertaining as usual. Seeing how this guy works makes us ashamed of the few basic stuff we can do with Photoshop. Yet, he did things differently with this unibody pickup truck.
Instead of using a “donor vehicle” to give the Jogger derivative a different appearance – like he used an Aston Martin DBX to conceive the Mercedes-AMG SL Shooting Brake – Theottle did everything just by manipulating the images he had. Watching the video will allow you to see him create the truck bed, the cabin, the tailgate, and many other aspects of the Jogger pickup truck. He also extends the rear overhang to conceive a usable truck bed.
The Ford Maverick will soon have more competitors. GM is developing a new Chevrolet Montana that will be made in São Caetano do Sul, Brazil, and probably in the U.S. as well. With the success the Ford unibody pickup truck is presenting, we doubt that GM would not want a slice of that market. Exporting the new Montana from Brazil to the U.S. does not look feasible, especially considering it will be an affordable vehicle in the American market.
Stellantis already has a vehicle that could face the Maverick, the Fiat Toro. Also called RAM 1000, it could prove popular in the U.S. The Dacia Jogger pickup truck might be more interesting than the vehicle Renault sells in Latin America. The Duster Oroch never sold that well, but it is still produced in Brazil with the appearance of the first-generation Duster.
