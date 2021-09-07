Live Pics: 2022 Dacia Jogger Extreme Blends Three Body Styles Into One at IAA 2021

Is it a station wagon? Not really because it doesn't succeed the Logan MCV. What about a multi-purpose vehicle or a crossover? No and nope are the answers even though Dacia’s Jogger combines all three attributes.
“A family car that exists in a class of its own,” the indirect successor to the first-generation Logan MCV and Lodgy isn’t for everyone from the standpoint of exterior design. Be that as it may, the so-called Extreme special edition from the Munich Motor Show has a lot of stuff going for it.
16-inch black wheels beautified with the DC logo and TREME lettering, a black shark-fin aerial, modular roof bars, plastic garnish on the wheel arches, textured graphics on the doors, and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support open the list. Finished in Terracotta Brown, the Jogger in the photo gallery further sweetens the deal with seating for seven people, a ground clearance of 200 millimeters (7.87 inches), and 205/60 R16 Continental EcoContact 6 summer rubber shoes.
This is the most loaded configuration that Dacia offers at launch, and even though it’s estimated at 20,000 euros ($23,740 at current exchange rates), prospective customers will have to make do with a six-speed manual transmission. As for the biggest problem of the Renault Clio-derived family car, that would be the 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine lineup.
999 cubic centimeters and three cylinders are not enough for seven people and 213 liters (7.5 cubic feet) of luggage behind the rearmost seats, don’t you think? What Dacia calls TCe 110 offers 200 Nm (148 pound-feet) of torque and 110 metric horsepower while the bi-fuel engine makes do with 170 Nm (125 pound-feet) of torque and 101 metric horsepower. Overtaking at high speeds, therefore, isn’t on this fellow’s agenda for obvious reasons.
But we shouldn’t bash the Jogger into the ground because an estimated starting price of 15,000 euros ($17,825) makes it a value-oriented purchase for cost-sensitive customers. We also have to remember that Dacia has confirmed a 1.6-liter hybrid paired with a multi-mode automatic gearbox for 2023, a drivetrain the Jogger absolutely deserves from my point of view.
