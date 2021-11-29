Skoda Slavia Combi Could Give Czech Brand a New B-Segment Station Wagon

Skoda is famous for its station wagons. Despite how well it sells them, the Czech brand announced it would no longer make a Fabia Combi due to tougher Euro 7 emission rules. Before that, fans were expected to see it by 2023. The rendering artist Theottle had already created the station wagon derivative based on the Fabia. With Skoda’s denial that it will ever be made, he thought the Slavia could offer an excellent alternative.

50 photos