Classic Ford Bronco Raptor Brings Sexy Back in a Rugged Way

The Bronco moniker has returned to the car world in 2021, with Ford reviving it after a 25-year hiatus. More potent than ever, it brings the fight to the likes of the Jeep Wrangler, and it is a very interesting proposal in the off-road segment.
Ford’s sixth-gen Bronco comes to life at the Michigan facility is offered in two body styles, with two and four (or three and five if you may) doors and different powertrains. A Raptor variant has joined the family, packing many upgrades over the regular models and a targeted 400+ hp from its 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
Eager of proving its rock-crawling, mud-driving abilities, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor will open up for order starting next month, when customers will have to pay at least $68,500 for one, excluding the $1,495 destination and handling, dealer fees, and options. But is the modern-day Bronco not exactly to your liking? Well, then perhaps a classic one could be what the doctor ordered, and if you know where to look, then you could land a good one for a decent amount.
We won’t talk about pricing and features in this story, as some might have thought, as the focus of the digital camera lens has been put on a Raptor variant of the second-generation Bronco, with emphasis on ‘digital,' as this is a rendering signed by Jlord8 on Instagram. The CGI proposes a more aggressive design for the old-timer, which sports a new grille with the ‘FORD’ lettering in the middle, bumper inspired by the one of the F-150 Raptor, fender flares, new wheels and tires, ‘Bronco’ badges on the doors, and special paint job.
Now, we reckon it wouldn’t be too difficult to make it happen, yet it should be quite potent too. Thus, new suspension, modern brakes, and a punchy engine under the hood should be other defining aspects of the project, and we really hope that this digital illustration will inspire someone to literally put their money where their mouth is.
Eager of proving its rock-crawling, mud-driving abilities, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor will open up for order starting next month, when customers will have to pay at least $68,500 for one, excluding the $1,495 destination and handling, dealer fees, and options. But is the modern-day Bronco not exactly to your liking? Well, then perhaps a classic one could be what the doctor ordered, and if you know where to look, then you could land a good one for a decent amount.
We won’t talk about pricing and features in this story, as some might have thought, as the focus of the digital camera lens has been put on a Raptor variant of the second-generation Bronco, with emphasis on ‘digital,' as this is a rendering signed by Jlord8 on Instagram. The CGI proposes a more aggressive design for the old-timer, which sports a new grille with the ‘FORD’ lettering in the middle, bumper inspired by the one of the F-150 Raptor, fender flares, new wheels and tires, ‘Bronco’ badges on the doors, and special paint job.
Now, we reckon it wouldn’t be too difficult to make it happen, yet it should be quite potent too. Thus, new suspension, modern brakes, and a punchy engine under the hood should be other defining aspects of the project, and we really hope that this digital illustration will inspire someone to literally put their money where their mouth is.