Another Aircraft Conducts Successful SAF-Powered Flight Tests on the Way to Certification

Several pioneering flights using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) were successfully carried out in 2021, and the trend continues this year. Regional aircraft manufacturer ATR is well on its way to introducing 100% SAF regional flights in just a couple of years.
ATR was already ahead of the game when it comes to lowering CO2 emissions, with its turboprops that allegedly emit 40% less CO2 than other regional jets of a similar size. But it wants to go even further on the path of decarbonization, by introducing SAF-powered flights. The first major step has already been made – the company kicked off the year with a series of ground and flight tests demonstrating SAF efficiency.
The aircraft that was used for these tests was the ATR 72-600 prototype, which operated with 100% SAF in one engine. In total, the ATR 72-600 conduced seven hours of flight using SAF. These successful tests were the culmination of a project that was launched in 2021, with the aim of obtaining 100% SAF certification for the ATR aircraft. For this purpose, the manufacturer joined forces with two other partners, Braathens Regional Airlines, and Neste.
Neste’s MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel was the one used on these recent demonstration flights. It’s made entirely from renewable waste and residues, such as used cooking oil.
This milestone is a stepping stone towards the first SAF flight conducted by a Braathens Regional Airlines’ ATR aircraft, scheduled for this year. If things go according to plan, ATR hopes to have its aircraft certified for 100% SAF in just three years. Why is this huge? Because being able to fly with 100% SAF in both engines, on a regular regional route, would cut harmful emissions by more than 80%. And that could be achieved in the next few years, instead of decades.
Boasting a lighter structure, optimized speed, and a specifically-designed engine, the ATR 72-600 claims to be the most fuel-efficient and cost-effective regional aircraft, in addition to its flexibility and ability to operate even in challenging weather conditions or environments.
