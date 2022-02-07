2024 Chevy Silverado EV Becomes 4-Door Sedan. Hey, Electric Camaro, Is That You?

Right now, traditional passenger cars are in a world of hurt. Everything is about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Still, people just cannot help but wonder if the EV revolution will bring them back into fashion.
Just like it happens with Dodge, Chrysler, or Ford’s passenger car lineups, today it is hard to get a traditional sedan/hatchback/coupe from Detroit’s Big Three. The Blue Oval only has the Mustang going for it. Mopar aficionados also get a few Charger or 300 options to select from.
As for Chevrolet, one could get a $13,600 Spark (which is soon going extinct). Alas, probably no one wants an exceedingly small hatchback that does not even look particularly entertaining anymore. Instead, maybe they would be slightly better off going for a larger 2022 Malibu sedan for $22,270.
The only problem is that we heard from the rumor mill even this one is going to fill up car Valhalla roads sooner than expected. And that leaves Chevy with things like the fiery Bolt EV or the dismal-selling Camaro pony/muscle car. Not very neat outlooks, right?
Well, there is one pixel master that would like to imagine a slightly brighter Chevy passenger car future. With an EV twist, naturally. So, here’s Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, with yet another unofficial behind-the-scenes transformation. A potentially enticing one, if you ask us.
The CGI expert recently joined the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV hype. With his thorough description of its strengths in the extensive introduction. And a neat making-off-style video (embedded below) to show us his vision of a potential, unnamed Chevrolet zero-emission four-door sedan. See, not everyone is drunk in the seemingly never-ending sea of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Or at least they try to keep traditional body styles afloat just for a little longer.
Well, remember that the author does not give it a new name. So, we decided to take everything a little further. And remember that rumors give Chevy’s Camaro a new lease of life as an upcoming EV crossover... and sedan! So, zero-emission Camaro saloon, is that (unofficially) you?
