1965 Ford Mustang Hopes Some Rust Won’t Scare People Away, No Good V8 News Either

If you think a 1965 Ford Mustang project car in a rather rough condition, with occasional rust here and there, and without a working engine, is cheap, the model we have here proves you wrong.
Let’s start with the basics and highlight the thing that everybody can see in the photos.
The car exhibits a challenging shape, though, on the other hand, we’ve seen plenty of Mustangs in a worse condition. In other words, bringing this 1965 model back to the road wouldn’t be easy, but it’s not impossible either. It’ll require some extensive work, there’s no doubt about it, but hopefully, someone would eventually be able to build their dream car using this Mustang as a starting point.
eBay seller dama-3697 hasn’t provided too many specifics on the condition of the car, but it’s not difficult to figure out the essentials with a few clicks on the photos in the gallery.
It’s a C-code Mustang, which means it was born with a 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel unit under the hood. This was the weakest V8 option for this model year, as the only engine that developed a lower output was the 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder.
Customers, however, were provided by Ford with several more powerful options, including a 4-barrel version rated at 225 horsepower (up from 210 horsepower on MY 1964).
The top engine on the 1965 Mustang was the HiPo 289 with 271 horsepower.
The V8 on the model we’re highlighting today is no longer running, and given no further specifics have been provided, it’s hard to tell if it can still be fixed easily or not.
But as we said earlier, don’t be too surprised if you end up walking away. It’s all because this Mustang comes with a super-hefty price tag, as the seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $18,500. This is ambitious, to say the least, not only due to the overall condition of the car but also because of the non-running engine.
