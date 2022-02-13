All-Original 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible Needs Heavy Restoration

The first engine that was offered to any potential Ford Mustang customer back in 1966 was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower. While the six-cylinder unit obviously wasn’t exactly everybody’s cup of tea and more or less turned the Mustang into a grocery-getter, the 120-horsepower output was just enough to let the engine serve its purpose effortlessly.
But this doesn’t necessarily mean customers weren’t expecting more. And they actually got it, as Ford included several V8 options, starting with the 2-barrel version of the 289 (4.3-liter) Windsor. This particular configuration developed 200 horsepower, whereas the upgraded engine with a 4-barrel carburetor was rated at 225 horsepower.
The icing on the cake for this model year was the HiPo version of the 289 generating 271 horsepower.
The Mustang that we have here was born, and still comes with, the six-cylinder unit paired with a 3-speed manual transmission.
It’s not hard to figure out the engine is no longer in its best shape given the overall condition of the car, but eBay seller internationalautosllc says the Thriftpower unit still turns over by hand.
Other than that, the Mustang is in search of a heavy restoration, and the rust has obviously taken its toll, especially on the floors. As it turns out, someone previously tried to patch the damaged floors, but the work left a lot to be desired and now new patches are once again required.
The car continues to be entirely original, but on the other hand, it’s hard to tell based exclusively on the provided photos if any big parts are missing or not.
Clearly, this wouldn’t be the easiest project, even for those with long experience in the restoration business, but on the other hand, this Mustang does deserve the chance to become a weekend driver.
The car comes at a fixed price, so it can be yours for $6,500, though the seller has also enabled the Make Offer button for other potential deals.
