Drones Carrying This High-Power Microwave Pod Can Fry Other Drones

More on this:

1 Scorpius-T Uses Beams To Detect and Disrupt Incoming Threats at the Same Time

2 DARPA Looking for High-Tech Dust to Throw Into the Enemy’s Eyes

3 U.S. Air Force THOR Drone Killer to Be Joined by "Hammer" Weapon System

4 This Portable Weapon System Can Take Down Groups of Drones With Microwave Energy

5 DARPA Develops Drone to Counteract Smaller Ones, Future War of Drones?