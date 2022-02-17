1966 Ford Mustang Stored for Years Is a Tahoe Turquoise Survivor Seeking Original Glory

I don’t know about you, but Emberglow was my absolute favorite color on the 1966 Mustang, followed by Signal Flare Red and Tahoe Turquoise, in this exact order.
The Mustang we’re highlighting today flexes my third favorite finish, and what’s more surprising is the paint is still in pretty good shape even after all these years.
eBay seller 2hipgottago isn’t saying anything about a potential respray, so we’ll just assume the paint is the original one that came on the car back in 1966.
Stored for years, this Mustang is far from the perfect 10 survivor a collector would love to come across. In fact, the car requires plenty of fixes and improvements, including an oil change, a new gas tank, and battery, as well as the usual tweaks that a vehicle requires after sitting for years.
The owner didn’t share too many specifics regarding the possible invasion of the rust either, but on the other hand, this doesn’t seem to be an issue based on the images included in the gallery.
The engine under the hood is a 289 (4.7-liter), though, on the other hand, we have no clue if it’s running flawlessly or not.
The base unit on the 1966 Ford Mustang was the 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder with 120 horsepower, while the available options included the 289 in both 2-barrel and 4-barrel configurations. The top choice for this model year was the 289 HiPo, which was rated at 271 horsepower.
Clearly, this Mustang is quite a rare find, and the paint itself, especially if original, adds to the overall value of the car. Unsurprisingly, this Ford has already caught the attention of lots of people online (that’s not hard anyway given this rare finish), with over 30 bids already recorded in the no-reserve auction.
The top offer at the time of writing is $5,200, with 9 days left until the bidding war comes to an end.
eBay seller 2hipgottago isn’t saying anything about a potential respray, so we’ll just assume the paint is the original one that came on the car back in 1966.
Stored for years, this Mustang is far from the perfect 10 survivor a collector would love to come across. In fact, the car requires plenty of fixes and improvements, including an oil change, a new gas tank, and battery, as well as the usual tweaks that a vehicle requires after sitting for years.
The owner didn’t share too many specifics regarding the possible invasion of the rust either, but on the other hand, this doesn’t seem to be an issue based on the images included in the gallery.
The engine under the hood is a 289 (4.7-liter), though, on the other hand, we have no clue if it’s running flawlessly or not.
The base unit on the 1966 Ford Mustang was the 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder with 120 horsepower, while the available options included the 289 in both 2-barrel and 4-barrel configurations. The top choice for this model year was the 289 HiPo, which was rated at 271 horsepower.
Clearly, this Mustang is quite a rare find, and the paint itself, especially if original, adds to the overall value of the car. Unsurprisingly, this Ford has already caught the attention of lots of people online (that’s not hard anyway given this rare finish), with over 30 bids already recorded in the no-reserve auction.
The top offer at the time of writing is $5,200, with 9 days left until the bidding war comes to an end.