Stick Shift Mustang With Roush Supercharger Drags RS 6, It's Not Even Close

Some fans believe the S197 Ford Mustangs are the “prettiest of the body styles” because they are reminiscent of the classic, beloved ’69 model year. Well, we do not know about that, but they sure are feisty.
Actually, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has a nightly set of cool treats from Orlando Speed World Dragway. And one of the latest videos (as of February 16th, 2022) is embedded below with evidence to support or refute the similarity case. So, that way, one can easily decide if a classic Mustang is the right way to go (including at the dragstrip).
Or, on the contrary, an almost contemporary S197 with a (supposedly) maxed-out Phase Two Roush 2.3-liter supercharger and stick shift is the ideal way to live life one-quarter of a mile at a time. So, both the original and its fifth-generation successor ducked it out on track... twice.
Alas, those were not the first races in the program. The initial skirmish took place in broad daylight, which is always better for camera focusing. So, the blue ‘Stang first set things into the proper perspective with a quick battle against a Civic hatchback (fourth-gen if we are not mistaken). The victory was swift, thanks to a 10.15s pass against an 11.37s run.
Next came something that showcased the level of power this stick shift Mustang exhibits (up to 750 whp, according to a comment). The Audi RS 6 at the 0:31 mark probably thought it could give this Ford a run for its money. Well, it wasn’t even close, as the ‘Stang popped and fired away through a 10.93s versus 11.7s win. But wait, as promised, there is also a classic Mustang up for the challenge.
Mostly on a visual level, though, as proven via the next couple of quarter-mile rounds. They’re both entertaining, though. Especially thanks to a flawless 10.00s victory during the first pass. And a dip into the nine seconds for the next one...
