Reckless Driver Realizes He Ain't No Drifter After His Dodge Challenger Hits the Curb

Dodge Challengers are the new Ford Mustangs, as more such rides keep biting the curb, or worse, to the amusement of web surfers and ours alike.
First of all, we have to remind everyone that such stunts should be pulled in a controlled environment, where one does not put others at risk. A public road is definitely not that, yet the owner of this muscle car couldn’t care less about anything other than trying to prove his drifting skills and tail-happy abilities of his ride.
Thus, having taken a double dose of the brave pill, he set out to do what probably should have been a 180-degree turn, failing to match the speed with his driving skills. Considering that it still had its paper tags on, we are going to assume that the paint had barely dried out on this Dodge Challenger when it violently hit the curb, apparently in Los Angeles, a couple of weeks ago, sending the whole back end into the air for a short moment.
The force of the impact was transferred from the wheel and tire to the axle, so the vehicle is going to need a lot of TLC before it returns to the road. The incident, from which everyone walked away, could have been avoided if the driver wasn’t eager to show off in front of his friends.
This reminds us of a similar video that shows yet another Challenger having a close encounter of the third kind with the curb, hitting it with its front right wheel. That one was a more unfortunate accident, as it left the alloy hanging on by a thread, forcing the owner to call for a tow truck. If you missed that clip, then you can watch it here, after hitting the play button on the one embedded down below.
Thus, having taken a double dose of the brave pill, he set out to do what probably should have been a 180-degree turn, failing to match the speed with his driving skills. Considering that it still had its paper tags on, we are going to assume that the paint had barely dried out on this Dodge Challenger when it violently hit the curb, apparently in Los Angeles, a couple of weeks ago, sending the whole back end into the air for a short moment.
The force of the impact was transferred from the wheel and tire to the axle, so the vehicle is going to need a lot of TLC before it returns to the road. The incident, from which everyone walked away, could have been avoided if the driver wasn’t eager to show off in front of his friends.
This reminds us of a similar video that shows yet another Challenger having a close encounter of the third kind with the curb, hitting it with its front right wheel. That one was a more unfortunate accident, as it left the alloy hanging on by a thread, forcing the owner to call for a tow truck. If you missed that clip, then you can watch it here, after hitting the play button on the one embedded down below.