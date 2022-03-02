1967 Ford Mustang Spends Nearly 30 Years in Storage, the Dusk Rose Magic Is Lost

Dusk Rose was one of the nicest color options for the first-generation 1967 Mustang, and while not a lot of them ended up rolling off the assembly lines dressed up like this, finding one today with the original paint is nearly impossible.
The ’67 Mustang you’re looking at here, for example, was once painted in Dusk Rose as well. But as you can easily tell, this is something that’s long gone, as the Mustang is now just a project car that’s seeking a full restoration before getting back to the road.
Let’s start with what the eyes can see and tell you the car looks to be in a rather solid condition. This is because eBay seller hapecna has already fixed all the rust on the car after buying it from an estate, so in theory, the restoration process has already been jumpstarted.
This is good news for someone seeking an easy project, though, on the other hand, it goes without saying additional work is still required.
There’s something not everybody is going to like, though. The engine under the hood is a six-cylinder, and while it comes with low miles, it goes without saying most Mustang fans would have preferred a V8.
The six-cylinder engine available for MY 1967 was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower with 120 horsepower (the output was dropped the next year to 115 horsepower). Of course, Ford also offered several V8 options, including the 289 (4.7-liter) and the 390 (6.4-liter), with the latter installed on the most powerful Mustangs available this year.
While this Mustang seems to be a solid restoration candidate, time will tell if someone is willing to pay a hefty price for a six-cylinder project. The seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $9,500, and given it’s not an auction, this is exactly how much a buyer needs to pay to drive the car home.
