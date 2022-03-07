Porsche Taycan Cross Tourismo Drags Mustang, America Gets Taste of EV Turbo S

When it comes to feisty dragstrip racing, things get heated quite easily. Especially when there is ICE vs. EV competition. Usually, the zero-emissions opponent is a feisty Tesla. But not always.
Tesla has a couple of 1.020-horsepower monsters ready to teach any stock ICE an EV quarter-mile lesson they will probably not forget any time soon. And it might be one of the major reasons why people are flocking to aftermarket transformations these days. It is either that, or they have to join the electric forces, as well.
However, there are always exceptions. And novel ways to stand out in any crowd. For example, one could give EVs the chance to shine at the local dragstrip without joining the Tesla fanbase. Porsche has a particularly good, equally premium alternative (some would even say it is miles better) as the Taycan series. And rising sales have shown that people do not mind the potential confusion when they say it is an EV Turbo S...
Even better, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has caught up an odd one. Instead of the regular Taycan, this is a five-door Cross Tourismo. One that decided to prove its mettle in the latest video (as of March 7th, 2022) embedded below.
The venue is Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, Florida. And the action, unfortunately, took place at night. So, do excuse the out-of-focus issues, as well as the grainy quality of the footage. Still, it is adamantly clear that its opponent is a traditional representative of the pony/muscle car culture, a fourth-generation New Edge (1999-2004 Ford Mustang).
It is always interesting how some people still think they have an ICE chance against a feisty EV when they cannot even get a flawless launch from the first attempt. Hence, the absolute destruction brought by this “Import EV” against “America’s ICE.” On both 10.54s occasions, of course...
