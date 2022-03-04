Audi RS 6s Drag Mustang, CTS-V, Ram TRX, Camaro, and RS 3 for Station Wagon Melon

Some say that with the advent of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks as the domineering automotive force, all other segments need to reconcile with them becoming extinct. Well, no one told these wagons anything.
Sure, they are all feisty. As in, equipped with a 4.0-liter TFSI V8 engine packing 600 ps/592 horsepower, quattro AWD, and four rings as badges. Plus, they belong in the Audi RS 6 Avant category, which is like a monster version of the grocery-getting mundane station wagons we all love to deride...
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has even prepared a tasty little compilation of a few quick Audi station wagons. Probably just to show that crossovers, SUVs, trucks, and even sedans or coupes do not rule the entire planet just yet. At least not when it comes to dragstrip action.
And there is plenty of it in the latest video (as of March 4th, 2022) embedded below, showcasing a few different RS 6 Avants ducking it out with about everything at Rockingham Dragway (North Carolina), Bradenton Motorsports Park (Florida), and Orlando Speed World Dragway (also in Florida). Even better, there is both daily and nightly gambit, just to cover all the basics.
The first skirmish is between a menacingly black RS 6 and a gray Fox Body Ford Mustang convertible. Almost as always, the latter proves more than even a V8-equipped station wagon can handle. Alas, the light showed that victory was well deserved for the Audi, no matter what the ETs (11.43s for RS 6 vs. 11.4 for Fox Body) said.
Next up, from the 0:34s mark, it is time for a major clash of ages as the once-popular wagon-style met the new high-performance truck king on the block. Thus, a Ram 1500 TRX lined up for the challenge. Still, the Audi showed that feisty station wagons are not yet outdated: 10.96s run against an 11.85s pass. Perhaps a quick V8 sedan would have a better chance, then?
From the 0:58 mark, there is a beautiful crimson skirmish between a red RS 6 and a matching Caddy CTS-V limo. The result did not favor America’s hot sedan, though: 11.25s versus 11.35s. No worries, the GM team had another ace up its sleeve from the 1:51 mark. The Chevy Camaro seemed like no match for the crimson RS 6 (10.92s vs 10.96s), yet the light gave it the victory anyway.
And last, but not least, there is also a family squabble between a white RS 6 and a gray RS 3 Sedan...
