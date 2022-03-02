Lady's Caddy CTS-V Drags CTS-V Family and Camaro ZL1, Also Catches Some Big Air

One of the biggest drag racing events in the early-year calendar, Cadillac Attack 2022 (January 28th-29th), promised a flurry of quick cars and huge competition. And it certainly did not disappoint the crowd.
Although it carries the name of the titular luxury representative of the GM household, the dragstrip event was quite inclusive, welcoming not just Caddys. Any General Motors representative felt right at home during the two full days of competitive racing at Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando, Florida.
From Chevy Camaro ZL1s (complete with a new FBO record) to feisty Corvettes, and from the ubiquitous custom CTS to forced-induction Chevy Impala SS rides doing the G-body shuffle. And looks exactly like “twisting pretzels.” Now, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube finally gets to focus on a Caddy from the event that is not called Cadillac Attack 2022 for nothing...
Even better, this is Felicia Cherisse Smith's 2009 Cadillac CTS-V that is nicknamed “Rocket” for an extremely specific 1,200-whp reason. And this drag-and-drive whip certainly stands out in any crowd thanks to its cool orange hue and propensity for catching some nice, big air during quarter-mile passes. And there was a bundle of those during the recent video embedded below.
Probably just to make sure we are not frowned upon seeing so many other GMs during the previous Cadillac Attack-related videos, the channel now has the entire CTS-V family on display. Including sedans, a wagon, as well as a couple of coupe models. All trying to steal the glory from this stellar CTS-V build. One that is eerily constant in the extremely low nine-second bracket.
Seriously, all of the passes (one solo and another five runs) against the CTS-V family were slotted in between 9.2s and 9.01s limits! There was also an additional brawl against a speedy Chevy Camaro ZL1 from the 3:30 mark. It was not a successful one, though, despite the 9.07s pass...
From Chevy Camaro ZL1s (complete with a new FBO record) to feisty Corvettes, and from the ubiquitous custom CTS to forced-induction Chevy Impala SS rides doing the G-body shuffle. And looks exactly like “twisting pretzels.” Now, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube finally gets to focus on a Caddy from the event that is not called Cadillac Attack 2022 for nothing...
Even better, this is Felicia Cherisse Smith's 2009 Cadillac CTS-V that is nicknamed “Rocket” for an extremely specific 1,200-whp reason. And this drag-and-drive whip certainly stands out in any crowd thanks to its cool orange hue and propensity for catching some nice, big air during quarter-mile passes. And there was a bundle of those during the recent video embedded below.
Probably just to make sure we are not frowned upon seeing so many other GMs during the previous Cadillac Attack-related videos, the channel now has the entire CTS-V family on display. Including sedans, a wagon, as well as a couple of coupe models. All trying to steal the glory from this stellar CTS-V build. One that is eerily constant in the extremely low nine-second bracket.
Seriously, all of the passes (one solo and another five runs) against the CTS-V family were slotted in between 9.2s and 9.01s limits! There was also an additional brawl against a speedy Chevy Camaro ZL1 from the 3:30 mark. It was not a successful one, though, despite the 9.07s pass...