1967 Pontiac GTO 400 HO Drag Races 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS L78, Humiliation Ensues

1967 was the final year for the first-generation Pontiac GTO. Just under 82,000 units were produced that year, and one of them gets badly whooped by a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS L78 in the featured video.
But first, let’s talk specifications. The high-output V8 in the Ponty was known as the Quadra-Power 400 in the sales brochure. Capable of churning out 360 horsepower at 5,100 revolutions per minute and 438 pound-feet (594 Nm) of torque at 3,600 revolutions per minute, this 6.6-liter mill is joined by a four-speed manual transmission as well as 3.90 gears for the rear end.
Including the driver, this car allegedly tips the scales at 3,720 pounds (just over 1,687 kilograms). Not bad, especially when compared to the blue-painted ‘Velle that boasts 3,798 pounds (approximately 1,723 kilograms).
Be that as it may, do remember that we’re dealing with an L78 big-block V8 under the hood of that Super Sport. As opposed to the 325-hp rating of the base 396, the high-output version belts out 375 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) at 3,600 rpm. Four-bolt mains, forged steel for the crankshaft and connecting rods, mechanical lifters, a compression ratio of 11:1, and a 780-cfm Holley carburetor are some of the highlights.
Taking a look inside, you’ll further notice a four-speed manual transmission just like the GTO. But in the rear, 4.56 gearing is certain to make a huge difference over the quarter mile against the Ponty’s more pedestrian ratio.
First time out on the strip, the Chevelle asserted dominance with an elapsed time of 13.13 seconds at 106.87 miles per hour (172 kilometers per hour) compared to 13.7 seconds and 104.59 mph (168 kph). The Super Sport 396 L78 managed a pretty swell 13.34 seconds at a higher speed in the second race. In the third and final round, the ‘Velle made do with 13.28 seconds.
