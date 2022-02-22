1967 Pontiac GTO Found in a Forest Hides Something Mysterious Under the Hood

A Pontiac GTO found in what appears to be a forest is hoping to get a second chance, though it’s pretty clear from the photos in the gallery that such a project is truly ambitious, to say the least.
This 1967 GTO clearly doesn’t come in a condition allowing for easy restoration, and it’s all because it has most likely been sitting for years in the same area full of vegetation. This means you should expect major metal issues, though it’s not clear if regular patching is enough or some panels must be replaced completely.
The listing published by eBay seller marin1102 doesn’t include all the essential information on this GTO, and this is the reason it’s hard to figure out if the car is worth restoring or not.
Of course, any interested buyer can always travel to Connecticut and inspect the car in person, though the time is running out and more and more people seem to be joining the online auction.
There’s something rather surprising about this GTO.
Despite sitting for many years under the clear sky, it still sports an engine, though, on the other hand, we shouldn’t by any means expect it to be working.
However, the seller claims it’s a Tri-Power unit that’s also the “original engine” that came with the car.
In theory, an original Tri-Power on a project GTO is quite a find, but on the other hand, it’s worth knowing the 1967 model wasn’t available with such an engine. In fact, it was the first year when the GTO dropped the Tri-Power engine.
The base V8 was a 400 (6.5-liter) with 335 horsepower, but Pontiac also offered a more economical 2-barrel version with 255 horsepower. The top unit developed 360 horsepower.
Sold at no reserve, this GTO has already caught the attention of the Internet, so it received close to 20 bids in a couple of days online. The top offer at the time of writing is a little over $4,300.
