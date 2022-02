The 2022 Acura RDX A-Spec Offers Top-Notch Handling and Luxury Features for a Bargain

SUV

HP

SH-AWD

Jakub and Yuri of the StraightPipes daily-drove the A-Spec RDX to determine if it's worth the bargain price.Acura put a lot of attention into the cabin of the new RDX. It’s a complete redesign with much inspiration from its bigger sibling, the MDX . That doesn’t mean it’s not striking on the exterior. I’d call it the perfect balance between sporty and luxurious.The A-Spec RDX faces a lot of competition from its segment, including the Lexus RX350, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Mercedes GLC, and Lincoln Corsair, among others.Jakub and Yuri’s unit had a red interior, sued-like material on the dash, minimal gloss-black, and a cool-patterned door trim. Unlike its competition, the 2022 Acura RDX A-Spec doesn’t have a touch screen infotainment system. Instead, you get a trackpad with authentic touch.Additional luxury perks on the A-Spec included heated and cooled seats and steering wheel, remote start ( without a subscription ), and a 360 reverse camera. Since it’s a two-row, there’s enough cargo space to fit a baby high chair and still have room for more.Under the hood, the RDX packs a turbocharged 2-liter four-cylinder engine making 272and 379 Nm of torque. The torquey engine pairs to a 10-speed automatic transmission on a Super Handling all-wheel-drive () setup.Behind the wheel, the 2022 Acura RDX A-Spec offers athletic handling. The lane-assist feature works perfectly on the RDX but falls short in lane centering. It rips hard off the line (for a car in its class) and is aggressive on winding roads.Jakub and Yuri’s A-Spec Acura RDX costs $53,645, which is perfect considering the generosity of its features. There’s a bit of a learning curve using the trackpad and shifter on the 2022 model, and for those with toddlers, it doesn’t feature a baby shade.