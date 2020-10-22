2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition Trick or Treats in Thermal Orange at $51,000

Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio – that special place where the NSX supercar is lovingly created – will also be taking care of the latest flagship version of the brand’s top-selling SUV. Hand-crafted there in that spectacular Thermal Orange paint, the RDX PMC Edition now has a price tag after first being revealed to the audience late September.
This is the fourth vehicle built through the ancient technique of hand assembly by the PMC technicians, and irrespective of its (un)intended Halloween / pumpkin orange connections, it’s quite an attractive ride for the price bracket. Actually, there is one major linchpin for the trick or treat celebration – first deliveries have been scheduled for Thursday, October 29th.
For exactly $51,000 (plus $1,995 for destination), future owners of the highly collectible RDX PMC Edition will be getting the delightful Thermal Orange Pearl shade from the NSX, along with the satisfaction of parking the company’s best equipped RDX in the driveway.
That means the limited series is getting both features from the RDX Advance Package as well as the RDX A-Spec. More so, there are additional exclusive benefits to speak of - gloss black 20-inch alloys, the orange-colored grille surround up front, along with glossy black mirrors, side handles, and roof.
Naturally, the luxury division of Honda hasn’t forgotten about its proprietary torque vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), offered as standard equipment – along with an equally enticing interior. That one includes matching orange seat stitching, color-coordinated center console, door panels, steering wheel and floor mats.
Not forgetting about the Advance Package and A-Spec either, the cockpit also features niceties such as a 10.5-inch color Head-Up Display, 16-way power Sport Seats dressed up in an Ebony Milano leather / Ultrasuede combo, along with heated steering and rear seats (outboard).
Best of all, if we take a look at Acura’s RDX price list for the 2021 model year, we can see the RDX PMC Edition fits nicely between the top specked RDX Advance Package ($51,709) and the RDX A-Spec ($49,108, both packing the optional 20-inch Black Diamond-Cut Wheels), so it’s clearly combining the best of both worlds.
