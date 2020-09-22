How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars

4 2019 Acura NSX to Pace and Race at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb

More on this:

2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition Is a Spicy Pumpkin in NSX Thermal Orange

Presenting the 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition, a weirdly named crossover that's really cool. No, really, this one is worth buying. 12 photos



The P in PMC doesn't actually stand for pumpkin, though it would have made sense given that Halloween is around the corner and people are ordering costumes. No, this is short for Performance Manufacturing Center, in which the RDX is supposedly being hand-built alongside the NSX.



Thermal Orange Pearl used to be exclusive to the NSX up until now, introduced for the 2019 model. It resembles something that Lexus has on several vehicles, Molten Pearl. We're sure the RDX looks very attention-grabbing in person.



While the crossover is the first in this shade, it's actually the 4th PMC car we've seen from Acura. We had the NSX, the



The really scary part is that it's hand-built and limited to 360 units. Sure, nobody else will have one. But can your local Acura dealer match the color right after the inevitable bumper scratch? The bodies arrive in white at PMC and orange is applied using the advanced robotics system in several coats. On top of this are a layer or golden orange mica and four clear coats for protection.



Even though it's not officially pumpkin-flavored, the RDX PMC will go on sale this October. Prices will start in the "low $50,000", which is a lot of money for a compact crossover.



Because of the A-Spec package, you get 20-inch sporty alloy wheels which will be painted black. Side mirrors, door handles, smaller exterior trim, exhaust tips - everything will be blacked out. The interior is obviously black with contrast stitching and the obligatory numbered plate.



Special editions are automakers' way of getting rid of leftover production slots or dealer stock. Too many MINI Coopers? Just name some random thing we did 50 years ago and slap on some stickers. But this Acura is something people will actually want to buy and it also boosts the brand.The P in PMC doesn't actually stand for pumpkin, though it would have made sense given that Halloween is around the corner and people are ordering costumes. No, this is short for Performance Manufacturing Center, in which the RDX is supposedly being hand-built alongside the NSX.Thermal Orange Pearl used to be exclusive to the NSX up until now, introduced for the 2019 model. It resembles something that Lexus has on several vehicles, Molten Pearl. We're sure the RDX looks very attention-grabbing in person.While the crossover is the first in this shade, it's actually the 4th PMC car we've seen from Acura. We had the NSX, the TLX sedan in candy red, and the MDX . And once again, the trim combines the A-Spec and Advance Package, so you'll have everything you ever wanted as standard.The really scary part is that it's hand-built and limited to 360 units. Sure, nobody else will have one. But can your local Acura dealer match the color right after the inevitable bumper scratch? The bodies arrive in white at PMC and orange is applied using the advanced robotics system in several coats. On top of this are a layer or golden orange mica and four clear coats for protection.Even though it's not officially pumpkin-flavored, the RDX PMC will go on sale this October. Prices will start in the "low $50,000", which is a lot of money for a compact crossover.Because of the A-Spec package, you get 20-inch sporty alloy wheels which will be painted black. Side mirrors, door handles, smaller exterior trim, exhaust tips - everything will be blacked out. The interior is obviously black with contrast stitching and the obligatory numbered plate.

load press release