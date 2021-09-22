2022 Acura RDX Goes Under the Knife, Gets New Face and More Tech Features

Acura has given the RDX a mid-cycle refresh, with the best-selling SUV in its segment since 2006, according to the automaker, featuring a revised exterior styling, quieter cabin, and extra amenities.
Starting with the design, the 2022 RDX follows in the footsteps of the redesigned MDX, with a similar front end. It has a new grille and vertical air intakes in the bumper, as well as a tweaked rear bumper, rectangular dual exhaust pipes, fresh 19- and 20-inch wheels, and a new paint finish named the Liquid Carbon Metallic.
The new front fender liner, acoustic windows, sound insulators, and thicker pad in the dashboard, as well as the enhanced Active Sound Control, engine’s idle speed reduced from 1,100 to 950 rpm, and thicker carpet padding included with the Technology Package, make the 2022 RDX quieter than before. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are on deck, together with the Amazon Alexa, and new trim.
Acura says the Technology Package brings LED ambient lighting with 27 color combos, and wireless charging pad. The A-Spec variant includes the Technology and Advance Packages, dedicated badging, different trim on the outside, new flat-bottom steering wheel, and a few other features. The Orchid leather option is also new for 2022, and is reserved for the A-Spec with Advance Package. Customers will also find a 7-inch digital instrument screen and head-up display.
Depending on the model, which includes the FWD versions of the RDX, RDX with Technology Package, and RDX A-Spec with Technology Package, as well as the AWD RDX, RDX with Technology Package, RDX A-Spec with Technology Package, RDX with Advance Package, RDX A-Spec with Advance Package, and RDX PMC Edition, drivers will be assisted by different safety gear.
For instance, the forward collision warning has been enhanced, and so has the blind spot information that has a lane change assist function. The traffic sign recognition has become more accurate, and the low-speed braking front and rear is reserved for the Technology models.
Power is supplied by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with 272 hp, mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and available all-wheel drive on all grades, save for the Advance Package and range-topper, where it is standard.
Boasting the Long Beach Blue Pearl paint finish and Orchid Milano leather interior, shared with the NSX Type S, the PMC Edition will be limited to 200 units. The top-end variant of the 2022 RDX will join the regular trim levels at dealers from early November. Pricing will be announced in due course.
