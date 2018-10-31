The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP

Acura Brings Modified RDX A-Spec To 2018 SEMA Show

What happens when Acura teams up with Graham Rahal Performance for a show car? The result comes in the form of this RDX A-Spec with 345 horsepower on tap, combining IndyCar motifs with compact crossover utility. 13 photos



A custom ECU mapping from KTuning, Eibach springs on all four corners, StopTech braking system, 21-inch HRE wheels, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber rounds off the list of modifications on the performance front. The concept is based on an RDX A-Spec in Apex Blue Pearl, to which GRP added some carbon fiber to the lower fascia, grille, and side mirrors.



The decals, on the other hand, come from Troy Lee Designs. As for the cabin, Max Papis from MPI Innovations took the liberty to add more carbon fiber and motorsport-inspired steering wheel. As you would expect from an exhibit at the SEMA Show, even the headrests are embroidered with Graham Rahal Performance in white and red.



"As owners of an Acura dealership, we know how strong the new



Back in the real world, the RDX starts at $37,300. Add SH- AWD to the menu, and you’re looking at $39,300. With the Advance Package, the luxed-up crossover costs $47,400, a lot of greenback for something the size of the hugely popular Honda CR-V.



Back in the real world, the RDX starts at $37,300. Add SH-AWD to the menu, and you're looking at $39,300. With the Advance Package, the luxed-up crossover costs $47,400, a lot of greenback for something the size of the hugely popular Honda CR-V.

Fuel economy stands at 24 miles per gallon on the combined cycle, and even the standard specification comes with loads of equipment. As for safety, the RDX claimed the Top Safety Pick+ title from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.