Acura Brings Modified RDX A-Spec To 2018 SEMA Show

31 Oct 2018, 21:31 UTC ·
What happens when Acura teams up with Graham Rahal Performance for a show car? The result comes in the form of this RDX A-Spec with 345 horsepower on tap, combining IndyCar motifs with compact crossover utility.
First things first, the 2.0-liter engine isn’t stock. Components such as the turbocharger and downpipe are aftermarket, and the cat-back exhaust system comes from the performance parts company of Graham Rahal. To make a long story short, the concept is extremely different from the 272-horsepower Acura on the showroom floor.

A custom ECU mapping from KTuning, Eibach springs on all four corners, StopTech braking system, 21-inch HRE wheels, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber rounds off the list of modifications on the performance front. The concept is based on an RDX A-Spec in Apex Blue Pearl, to which GRP added some carbon fiber to the lower fascia, grille, and side mirrors.

The decals, on the other hand, come from Troy Lee Designs. As for the cabin, Max Papis from MPI Innovations took the liberty to add more carbon fiber and motorsport-inspired steering wheel. As you would expect from an exhibit at the SEMA Show, even the headrests are embroidered with Graham Rahal Performance in white and red.

"As owners of an Acura dealership, we know how strong the new 2019 RDX is out of the gate. I didn't want to mess with a good thing," declared Graham Rahal about the one-off build. "Sometimes, subtle enhancements can make a big difference in the look of a vehicle. And that's exactly what my team and I aimed for with this GRP RDX.”

Back in the real world, the RDX starts at $37,300. Add SH-AWD to the menu, and you’re looking at $39,300. With the Advance Package, the luxed-up crossover costs $47,400, a lot of greenback for something the size of the hugely popular Honda CR-V.

Fuel economy stands at 24 miles per gallon on the combined cycle, and even the standard specification comes with loads of equipment. As for safety, the RDX claimed the Top Safety Pick+ title from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
