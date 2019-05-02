New Shepard Rocket to Take Off on May 2 in New Cargo Test Flight

2020 Acura RDX Adds Platinum White Exterior Color

The best-selling crossover in the segment gets better for the 2020 model year, adding Platinum White to the exterior color palette. In addition to posting a 10-month streak of record sales, the RDX also happens to offer AcuraWatch and True Touchpad Interface as standard. 28 photos



From the get-go, the i-VTEC engine develops 272 horsepower and ample torque thanks to turbocharging. As expected from Acura, every trim level of the RDX is available with Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive. The most expensive configuration on offer is the Advance Package with SH- AWD , retailing at $48,695 including destination and handling.



Fuel economy? Make that 24 miles to the gallon for the front-wheel drive and 23 miles to the gallon for the all-wheel drive on the combined cycle. In regard to safety, both the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the RDX with the highest possible overall ratings.



Manufactured in East Liberty, Ohio, the RDX entered the third generation for the 2019 model year. The engine in the RDX is a detuned turbo with 2.0 liters of displacement, similar in design to the four-cylinder in the Civic Type R.



The thing is, this engine has more in common with the Accord rather than the hot hatchback that Honda manufactures in the United Kingdom. Aftermarket specialist Hondata has various stages of tune for this engine, and Stage 1 adds 10 horsepower while torque increases up to 15 pound-feet. Level up to Stage 2, and you're looking at 300 horsepower and 316 pound-feet.