2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition Ready for New York Debut

Next week’s New York International Auto Show will bring on the floor of the Javits Convention Center a brand new interpretation of the 2020 Acura TLX sedan, one that has been "hand crafted in the same location from where the NSX supercar comes from."

Setting this version apart from the regular TLX are exterior and interior enhancements good enough to make the model get to the top spot of the TLX lineup.



The first thing that stands out is the use of the special Valencia Red Pearl paint used for the body. Then, building on the TLX Advance Package, the PMC adds body-colored grille surround and side mirror housings, gloss black painted roof and door handles, gloss black 19-inch wheels, and dark chrome 4-inch dual exhaust finishers.



At the interior, the special edition uses black Milano leather seats with Alcantara inserts, A-Spec steering wheel in perforated black leather, red stitching and metal-finished paddle shifters. There is also an individually numbered serial plaque on the lower console attesting to the car’s rarity.



As for the powertrain, the model being gifted the PMC treatment is the one that uses a 3.5-liter V6 engine.



As for the pricing of the car, there’s nothing definitive yet, but the carmaker does say buyers should expect to pay around $50,000 for one.



Full details on what makes the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition stand out from the crowd can be found in the document attached below.



