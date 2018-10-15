2019 Acura NSX GT3 Evo Prepares To Hit The Track

Improved for the 2019 model year with more standard features and more customization options, the Acura NSX also has a track-only sibling in the guise of the GT3 Evo. As the name implies, the evolution of the NSX GT3 has been refreshed inside and out for the next season of racing.
Developed by Acura Motorsports and also fielded by Honda in the rest of the world, the mind-engine supercar flaunts revised bodywork that includes a more aggressive front splitter, diffuser, and bumper design. Reducing drag at high speed has been at the top of the priorities list, but these changes also improve cooling, balance, and drivability.
Also new are the turbochargers, which promise improved throttle response, boost control, and fuel efficiency. Acura will retrofit these turbochargers to all existing NSX GT3s in addition to the Evo. The NSX GT3 Evo has the upper hand, however, thanks to different hardware and calibrations for the anti-lock braking system, Bosch display, and data-logging system.
Built alongside the production vehicle’s engine at the Anna plant in Ohio, the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 uses the same design specification as the engine in the road-going model. Similar components include the block, heads, valve train, crankshafts, pistons, and dry-sump lubrication system. The six-speed, sequential gearbox differs from the dual-clutch transmission with nine forward gears in the NSX that’s entitled to wear license plates.
The chassis, on the other hand, is built at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. Final assembly of the NSX GT3 Evo is completed at JAS Motorsport in Milan, Italy. For sales and technical support, Mugen and Honda Performance Development are responsible for Japan and North America while JAS Motorsport takes care of customers from the rest of the world.
"Through the NSX GT3 Customer Racing Program, an international collaboration between a number of Honda's technical partners, we have been able to combine expertise on a global level to define a set of upgrades for the latest version of the NSX GT3 that will benefit every one of our customer teams worldwide,” said Masashi Yamamoto, general manager of Honda Motorsports.
