autoevolution
 

2019 Acura NSX GT3 Evo Prepares To Hit The Track

15 Oct 2018, 11:15 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Auto Motorsport
Improved for the 2019 model year with more standard features and more customization options, the Acura NSX also has a track-only sibling in the guise of the GT3 Evo. As the name implies, the evolution of the NSX GT3 has been refreshed inside and out for the next season of racing.
23 photos
2019 Acura NSX GT3 Evo2019 Acura NSX GT3 Evo2019 Acura NSX GT3 Evo2019 Acura NSX GT3 Evo2019 Acura NSX GT3 Evo2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX2019 Acura NSX
Developed by Acura Motorsports and also fielded by Honda in the rest of the world, the mind-engine supercar flaunts revised bodywork that includes a more aggressive front splitter, diffuser, and bumper design. Reducing drag at high speed has been at the top of the priorities list, but these changes also improve cooling, balance, and drivability.

Also new are the turbochargers, which promise improved throttle response, boost control, and fuel efficiency. Acura will retrofit these turbochargers to all existing NSX GT3s in addition to the Evo. The NSX GT3 Evo has the upper hand, however, thanks to different hardware and calibrations for the anti-lock braking system, Bosch display, and data-logging system.

Built alongside the production vehicle’s engine at the Anna plant in Ohio, the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 uses the same design specification as the engine in the road-going model. Similar components include the block, heads, valve train, crankshafts, pistons, and dry-sump lubrication system. The six-speed, sequential gearbox differs from the dual-clutch transmission with nine forward gears in the NSX that’s entitled to wear license plates.

The chassis, on the other hand, is built at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. Final assembly of the NSX GT3 Evo is completed at JAS Motorsport in Milan, Italy. For sales and technical support, Mugen and Honda Performance Development are responsible for Japan and North America while JAS Motorsport takes care of customers from the rest of the world.

"Through the NSX GT3 Customer Racing Program, an international collaboration between a number of Honda's technical partners, we have been able to combine expertise on a global level to define a set of upgrades for the latest version of the NSX GT3 that will benefit every one of our customer teams worldwide,” said Masashi Yamamoto, general manager of Honda Motorsports.
2019 Acura NSX GT3 Evo racing car Acura NSX GT3 Evo supercar acura nsx V6 Acura
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
ACURA models:
ACURA ILXACURA ILX CompactACURA MDX A-SpecACURA MDX A-Spec Medium SUVACURA RDXACURA RDX Medium SUVACURA RLXACURA RLX LargeACURA RDXACURA RDX Medium SUVAll ACURA models  
 
 