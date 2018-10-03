autoevolution
2019 Acura ILX Priced at $25,900

3 Oct 2018, 14:26 UTC
As the premium brother of the Honda Civic, the ILX is an interesting car for those with luxury at the top of their priorities list. But the Acura comes at a price; $25,900 gets you the entry-level model with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and even in this configuration, the ILX is equipped to the brim.
Customers who can afford to spend $1,750 on the Premium Package are treated to blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, seven speakers and a subwoofer, perforated leather for the sport seats, and four-way power adjustment. $3,650 is the price of the Technology Package, which adds satellite navigation with real-time traffic, 10 speakers for the audio system, and the AcuraLink suite of connected services.

Two more trim levels round off the list, combining Premium and Technology with the visual drama of the A-Spec package. These cost $29,650 and $31,550, and like lesser configurations, the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine comes standard with 201 horsepower and 180 pound-feet.

The A-Spec complements the ILX with dark chrome trim for the fog lights, lower fascia, and grille surround, gloss-black trunk lid spoiler, and 18-inch wheels finished in Shark Gray. Ebony and Red with Ultrasuede upholstery bring some color to the cabin, in addition to chrome and graphite silver trim on the dashboard and door panels.

"The critical mission of ILX is to bring new buyers into the brand, and our entire product and pricing strategy reflects that focus," explains Jon Ikeda, vice president & general manager of Acura. "We believe that what we've done with ILX from a design and technology standpoint, together with aggressive pricing, will strengthen its position as our gateway sedan and as a segment leader in terms of attracting millennial buyers."

The configurator for the 2019 ILX reveals seven exterior paint options. Lunar Silver Metallic and Modern Steel Metallic kick off the range, to which Acura has added Platinum White Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl, Performance Red Pearl, Canyon Bronze Metallic, and Apex Blue Pearl. For the interior, the color palette now includes Espresso and Graystone with Ebony.
