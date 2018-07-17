DARPA Looks for Cargo for the Launch Challenge Competition

2019 Acura MDX Now Available to Order From $44,300

Refreshed for the 2017 model year, the third-generation MDX enters 2019 with handling and visual enhancements. The three-row crossover now costs $44,300 excluding the $995 destination charge, boasting with 23 miles per gallon on the combined cycle (20 city and 27 highway for the front-wheel-drive configuration). AWD with the Advance and Entertainment packages is the range-topping model, retailing at $60,050 in the United States. Too much, too little, you decide.



As the more luxurious brother of the



Take the nine-speed automatic transmission as a prime example. Enhanced for “smoother, more fluid acceleration feel,” the transmission is complemented by an available active damper system and wider wheel and tire options. The A-Spec appearance package, meanwhile, brings sportiness to the family-oriented character of the MDX.



New colors for the exterior palette include Canyon Bronze Metallic, Gunmetal Metallic, Majestic Black Pearl, and performance Red Pearl. Inside the MDX, you’ll find Desert Olive Ash wood trim on the dashboard. Contrasting stitching on the seats and doors panels plus four-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver and passenger are also included.



As with the previous model year, the



