2019 Acura RDX Turned Into a Racing Car for Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

As it’s often the case with the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, everyone wants a piece of the action. Everyone including Acura, which will roll out no less than four production-turned-racing-cars at the 12.42-mile, 156-turn Race to the Clouds.
The first two of four are the NSX and TLX A-Spec, with the supercar to compete in the Time Attack 1 Class following last year’s record-setting hybrid run. The compact executive luxury sedan with a thumpin’ turbocharger and 500 horsepower on tap will do its thing in the Open Class as a follow-up to the 2017 Exhibition win.

The third Acura entered at this year’s edition of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the TLX GT, which will be piloted by Peter Cunningham in the Opel Class, expanding on the previous year’s class record and overall podium finish. And thus, we get to the 2019 Acura RDX. For some reason or other, Acura thought that it would be interesting to drop a larger turbo and supercharger in the engine bay.

But on the other hand, pitting a compact luxury crossover on one of the world’s most challenging hillclimbs is more of a me-too marketing stunt rather than an exhibit of what the RDX can pull off in the hands of a talented racing driver. Nevertheless, the 350-horsepower RDX-based racing car promises to put on a great show.

Rookie Jordan Guitar, who happens to work at Acura’s R&D North American Chassis Development Group, will make his debut at the challenging Pikes Peak hillclimb in the modified RDX. Jordan, who knows a thing or two about rally racing in addition to his 9-to-5 job at the automaker, holds the title of B-Spec National Champion (2016) and has graduated to the Civic Sport Turbo Rally car for 2018.

In addition to engine mods, roll cage, and cool livery, the RDX features a 48-volt micro-hybrid system designed to power the electric supercharger. To maximize performance, the interior has been stripped to the bare minimum, and the suspension has been enhanced with race-tuned parts. 19-inch HRE race-spec forged wheels, Pirelli racing tires, and Brembo brake calipers and racing pads complete the picture.

The all-new RDX went on sale in the United States on June 1st, priced at $37,300 ($38,295 including destination). Acura’s newcomer is assembled in East Liberty, Ohio.
