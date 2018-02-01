2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid to Sell for $52,100 Starting Thursday

All Wheel Drive

SUV

The MDX Sport Hybrid uses a 3.0-liter i-VTEC V6 engine that works in conjunction with three-motor Sport Hybrid Super Handling-system. At its peak, the power plant can generate 321 hp and 289 lb.-ft. total peak torque, making it the brand's most powerfulto date.The 2018 version of the hybrid has according to Acura a 45 percent higher EPA city fuel economy rating, compared to the conventionally-powered SUVs.The model will be available in two trim versions: Technology Package ($53,095) and Advance Package ($58,150). It comes in eight exterior paint colors including two new choices: Basque Red Pearl II for Technology models and San Marino Red for Advance versions.The Technology Package models feature seating for seven, while the Advance one features a 6-passenger interior configuration and a second-row captain's chairs. In place of a three-person bench seat, this trim uses a large second-row center console.Both trim versions have a redesigned dual-screen user interface, a new 7-inch capacitive touchscreen and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The AcuraWatch suite of safety and driver-assist technologies is also included: Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Road Departure Mitigation.Acura, a luxury division of Honda, currently has six models in its line-up: the RLX, the TLX and the ILX sedans, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover, the MDX and the electrified NSX supercar.The Acura MDX Sport Hybrid is only manufactured in the United States, at the East Liberty, Ohio facility, where the Honda CR-V and Acura RDX are also produced.