Acura MDX Surprises in KBB's Luxury SUV Comparison Test

 
28 May 2017, 10:46 UTC ·
by
The BMW X5 is missing from this midsized luxury SUV test, and so is the Mercedes GLE. But when the buying decision comes down to preference, we're glad to see the Acura MDX surpassing the Audi Q7 in at least one category.
Kelly Blue Book organized a comparison test between five well-known contenders in this segment.... well, three top contenders and two upstarts. Right off the bat, we learn that the 290 horsepower V6 engine of the MDX gets better real-world fuel economy than the Audi Q7's 2-liter turbo, which is laggy off the line.

Everybody keeps saying that turbocharging is a good way to increase performance but not to lower fuel consumption. But some manufacturers never listen.

The Volvo XC90 also has a 2-liter turbo engine, but it's also supercharged, which gets rid of the lag. But it doesn't get as much praise as we're used to seeing

This review is a Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde affair. You've got the emotional side that comes with being able to afford a very expensive SUV. You could dress like a loser, but sitting behind the wheel of a Range Rover Sport or Audi Q7 results in instant recognition for your financial wellbeing.

But brand perception is changing, and the popularity of the Acura MDX tells us word of mouth works too. But what the Infiniti QX60 lacks in badge and features it makes up for in affordability. But couldn't you say the same thing about a Ford or Chevy equivalent?

Unlike in other reviews, KBB doesn't want to pick out a clear winner or loser. However, if you count the praises, the Volvo XC90 might seem like the gold medalist. Costing over $70,000, however, it doesn't offer the best value-for-money. So in some ways, the Acura comes out on top.

It doesn't have a German badge or the off-road capabilities of a Range Rover. But it could be time for buyers to admit those don't matter as much. Still, you won't see Kim Kardashian driving an Acura.

