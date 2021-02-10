autoevolution
Is the 2021 Acura RDX's True Touchpad Interface Innovative or Annoying?

10 Feb 2021
Comfort and convenience are vital characteristics for today’s vehicles, but some clever designers occasionally come up with good ideas that end up being poorly implemented. One such example is Acura RDX’s infotainment system controls, which are not as easy to use as advertised.
Accura’s first compact luxury crossover has been around since 2006. Initially sharing the same platform with the Honda Civic, it morphed into a standalone model with its own specifically developed architecture.

The current third-generation RDX debuted in 2018 at the North American International Auto Show held in Detroit. Since then, few things have changed in terms of design, and the 2021 model doesn’t bring many new features either.

Some hoped that the company would make an effort to redesign the infotainment system’s controls to make them easier to use, but unfortunately for them, nothing has changed.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the issue on hand, the RDX comes with a nice 10.2-inch HD dual-content display with an Android-based infotainment system.

It is mounted on the dashboard in a central position, but it does not feature touch capabilities, instead relying on a dual touchpad controller fitted between the armrest and the shift buttons.

Called True Touchpad Interface (TTI), Acura states it's designed to combine the advantages of both conventional touchscreens and remote-based approaches. While the concept itself is clever, using it daily can be annoying.

Just like the display, the TTI has a dual-zone layout with the primary panel used to control the larger zone, and the smaller one mainly used for scrolling on the secondary part of the display.

The interface uses one-to-one mapping, which means that if you touch the lower-left corner of the touchpad, it will select the corresponding lower left menu on the display.

On the upper side of these panes, the car features ‘home’ and ‘back’ buttons, while a third, smaller one allows drivers to swap zones on the display easily.

While the TTI is very responsive, it can be annoying for those who are unfamiliar with the system. It requires some time to get used to, and often, you instinctively must look at it, taking your attention away from the road.

Most customers have reported that the lack of a cursor often drove them mad. Once you select a menu without clicking the touchpad to confirm it, and you happen to take your hand off the panel, the position is reset. You then have to repeat the selection process, something that doesn’t happen with the conventional laptop touchpads we’re all accustomed to.

Another issue that seems to arise frequently is the size of some virtual buttons. Menu entries are large and easy to select using the TTI, but smaller buttons like those found in text entry fields are harder to select, especially when driving.

Some customers reported that they had to stop the car to type in an address that the voice recognition software did not recognize. Acura seems to be working on this since recent system updates have enlarged some of these tiny buttons.

In my opinion, Acura’s True Touchpad Interface is neither as innovative as advertised nor as bad and annoying as some customers describe it. It requires a learning curve, but once you get used to how the panels work, it becomes more than adequate.

Still, a classic joystick or knob design would have been a perfect choice; that doesn't mean the TTI makes the RDX a lesser vehicle, though.

It still deserves serious consideration if you’re in the market for a new luxury crossover that looks great, is well-built, and offers plenty of comfort. Just keep in mind that it will take some time to get used to this feature.
