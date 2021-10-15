1 2022 Acura RDX Goes Under the Knife, Gets New Face and More Tech Features

Rare 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition up for Grabs With Spectacular Thermal Orange Exterior

A little over a year ago, Acura unveiled a limited-edition variant of its ultra-popular RDX crossover dubbed PMC Edition, where PMC stood for Performance Manufacturing Center. Basically, the RDX PMC Edition was hand-built in the same place as the NSX, and that stunning Thermal Orange colorway is the same one you’d find on its supercar sibling. 22 photos



Interior highlights include the black Milano leather upholstery with orange stitching, power-adjustable and ventilated front sports seats with Ultrasuede inserts, heated rear seats, heated A-Spec steering wheel, a 10.2-inch infotainment system with sat-nav and a Surround-View camera, ELS Studio 3D Premium sound system, a 10.5-inch head-up display and of course, plenty of on-board safety tech.



We count Adaptive Cruise Control , Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System and Road Departure Mitigation – all part of the Acurawatch bundle.



Since only 360 units were ever built, coming across one can be quite difficult. However, as luck would have it, this one here is up for grabs through SUV .



Sharp looks aside, the RDX PMC Edition also offers above-average performance thanks to its



It will take a lot more than that to land this Acura in your driveway though. Spec-wise, the PMC Edition RDX was created using the A-Spec variant, together with the Advance Package. This meant 20-inch alloys, blacked out accents (side mirrors, door handles, grille, various trim bits), plus equipment such as adaptive dampers, LED headlights, sunroof and a gloss black roof panel.Interior highlights include the black Milano leather upholstery with orange stitching, power-adjustable and ventilated front sports seats with Ultrasuede inserts, heated rear seats, heated A-Spec steering wheel, a 10.2-inch infotainment system with sat-nav and a Surround-View camera, ELS Studio 3D Premium sound system, a 10.5-inch head-up display and of course, plenty of on-board safety tech.We count, Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System and Road Departure Mitigation – all part of the Acurawatch bundle.Since only 360 units were ever built, coming across one can be quite difficult. However, as luck would have it, this one here is up for grabs through Cars and Bids and it's only done 11,500 miles (18,500 km) – not great, but certainly not terrible for a familySharp looks aside, the RDX PMC Edition also offers above-average performance thanks to its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine , rated at 272 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque. When new, it cost its original owner a total of $52,995, and with six days left to go in the auction, somebody already kicked off proceedings with a $20,000 bid.It will take a lot more than that to land this Acura in your driveway though.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.