2022 Acura MDX Type S Performance SUV Starts Production in Ohio

Considerably more expensive than the free-breathing MDX, the turbocharged MDX Type S is duking it out with the Lincoln Aviator for the same customers. Manufactured at Honda’s engine facility in Anna, the 3.0-liter V6 bears the J30AC codename because it’s based on the long-running J series.Shared with the Acura TLX Type S, this lump develops 355 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute and 354 pound-feet (480 Nm) at 1,400 through 5,000 rpm. Acura is quoting 6.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kph)."Our team went above and beyond in manufacturing an SUV that is worthy of wearing the Type S badge, and we are very proud of the result,” declared Jun Jayaraman, general manager of the East Liberty-based auto plant.Fitted with a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, the most exciting crossover produced by Acura nowadays is available in two flavors: Type S and the better-specced $72,050 Type S Advanced.What do you get for your money? Well, base trim highlights include 21-inch Shark Gray wheels, adaptive air suspension, a quad-tipped exhaust system, Brembo calipers up front, and 16-way power front seats. A panoramic moonroof with tilt and slide functions also needs to be mentioned, along with a power liftgate, acoustic laminate windshield and front side glass, tri-zone automatic climate control, perforated Milano premium leather and Ultrasuede for the seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch center display, and a plethora of active safety features.Available in a choice of seven colors, including the pictured Tiger Eye Pearl, the Type S gains nine-way massaging front seats, quilted-stitched upholstery, ELS Studio 3D Signature Edition premium audio, and hands-free access for the power lift tailgate for the Advanced grade.