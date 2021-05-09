This Original 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS L78 Is Extremely Collectible

2 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Complete and Original, V8 Currently in the Trunk

For the 1969 model year, GM produced 243,085 examples of the Camaro . The Super Sport package accounted for 34,932 units, of which 4,889 were specified with the L78 big-block V8 like this particular hardtop coupe. 25 photos



Chassis number 124379N652606 was manufactured at the Norwood Assembly Plant in Ohio as per the window sticker, which also details every single factory option of the vehicle. Finished in Fathom Green over black vinyl for the interior, the Super Sport pony car originally retailed at $4,268.70 excluding dealer-installed accessories, license fees, and local taxes. Adjusted for the inflation rate, make that $31,327 in today’s money.



According to the consulting firm that appraised this lovely Camaro, the powerplant, Muncie four-speed manual transmission, and 12-bolt posi with 3.73 gearing are original to the vehicle as per the casting and assembly dates. The certificate of authenticity also mentions the period-correct hockey stripes, original door panels, reproduction seat covers, replaced floor panels, and a really neat engine compartment with only minor imperfections.



Backed up by the dealer order form and Protect-O-Plate, this blast from the past features the correct steelies with chromed hub caps and Goodyear Polyglas rubber on every corner. Power steering, power front disc and rear drum brakes, the F41 sport suspension, and the correct transverse muffler add to the collectability of this car, which costs a massive $109,900.



Regular production order L78 used to be the most potent variant of the 396 engine, rated at 375 horsepower instead of 350 for the L34 and 325 for the L35. GM further offered the L89 between the 1968 and 1969 model years, which lightened the 6.5-liter V8 with the help of aluminum cylinder heads. The reason RK Motors Charlotte of North Carolina is charging that much boils down to the very low mileage since the nut-and-bolt rotisserie restoration was finished and - of course - the engine. Many L78s were purchased for racing, which explains why many L78s were blown up from abuse.

