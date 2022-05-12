2022 Shelby GT500-H Joins the Shelby GT-H in Hertz's Rental Car Fleet

More on this:

1 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Dodge Hellcat, Skills Make a World of Difference

2 Scotty Kilmer Says You Will End Up in Jail if You Rent a Car From Hertz

3 The Shelby GT500 Convertible Didn’t Happen Because It Wouldn’t Be Stiff Enough

4 Shelby GT500 U-Drags BMW M4 Competition AWD, Wins By One Tenth

5 Hertz Teams up With Polestar to Purchase up to 65,000 Electric Vehicles Over Five Years