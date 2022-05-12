2022 Shelby GT500-H Joins the Shelby GT-H in Hertz's Rental Car Fleet

Getting a test drive of the Shelby GT500 at the dealer isn’t likely if you’re not prepared to pay for that car, likely over the suggested retail price. Your next option would be to get in touch with Hertz, which is charging $399 per day to rent a Ford Mustang with more than 900 hp on tap.
Enter the GT500-H, which started life as a Shelby GT500 before Shelby American got their hands on it. Modified specifically for the rental car giant, this rent-a-racer pays tribute to the 1966 Shelby GT350-H we all know and love. The nostalgia is pretty obvious once you glance over the bi-tone paint scheme that combines black for the body and gold for the racing stripes.
19 examples of the breed will be finished this way to honor Shelby American’s 60th anniversary. An additional six units will be clad in Oxford White. A set of special rocker stripes, Hertz Edition, and Shelby 60th Anniversary emblems also need to be mentioned, along with many other logos on the seats, sill plates, and floor mats. Each example features a numbered badge on the dash and another one under the hood, where you’ll find a gold-hued blower.
Aluminum forged mono-block wheels also need to be mentioned, along with driver- and passenger-side stripes, performance tires, and tinted windows. Shelby American claims that it has cut 30 pounds (13.5 kilograms) by replacing the factory-issue hood with a carbon-fiber hood.
The fastback-bodied muscle car will be available this summer in select locations: Miami, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Myers, and Tampa. Alternatively, prospective customers will be offered the Mustang GT-based Shelby GT-H in Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, LA, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and Tampa.
The GT-H wears no fewer than four exterior finishes: red, white, gray, or black. Upgraded with a cat-back exhaust from Borla, the GT-H rides on 20-inch aluminum wheels mounted with all-weather tires from Michelin.
"Hertz and Shelby American have created driving magic again," said Stephen Scherr, the chief executive officer of the troubled rental company. "This partnership has made automotive history many times over the years, and we look forward to future collaborations that will continue to both push limits and delight our customers with exciting cars and experiences."
