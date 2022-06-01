Junkyard Sensation: 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Is an Unexpected Find Full of Surprises

Finding a classic Mustang to restore shouldn’t be too hard, and sometimes, the best place to look for a solid candidate is none other than the junkyard.
While this isn’t necessarily the location where worthy classics are being stored, someone on eBay has recently listed a 1965 Mustang fastback that totally deserves a better life.
It’s not a perfect-10 Mustang, that’s for sure, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise given it’s been stored for years in a junkyard.
But on the other hand, it looks too good to be abandoned in such a place anyway, and this is why the folks over at Collins Bros Jeep (classiccarsandjeepparts on eBay) are now trying to find someone willing to start a full restoration.
Based on the provided photos and details, this Ford Mustang indeed qualifies for restoration, though such a project wouldn’t by any means be easy.
The 289 (4.7-liter) engine is still there, but on the other hand, nobody knows if there’s still some life left in it. The sellers claim they haven’t tried to start it, so the buyer will be the one to figure out what’s happening under the hood.
The good news, however, is the engine is still there and paired with the factory automatic transmission that it was born with.
Furthermore, the odometer indicates just a little over 13,500 miles (some 21,700 km), but the true mileage is actually unknown. You obviously shouldn’t expect this Mustang to be such a low-mileage gem, but given it’s a junkyard find, everything is possible.
The fastback is loaded with many factory options, including air conditioning and power steering. The red paint you see on the body, however, isn’t the original finish, as the car rolled off the assembly lines wearing the Silver Smoke Gray.
The Mustang comes with a rather hefty price tag for a junkyard find, but given it’s such a cool discovery, it probably makes sense to ask close to $15,000 for it. It remains to be seen, however, if anyone out there is willing to pay that much on it.
